East Greenbush Central School District will not change start times next year

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a third community input meeting, the East Greenbush Central School District has decided start times for schools in the district will not change for the 2020-21 school year. Officials with the school will continue to study the impacts of the change.

There will be another meeting with the School Start Time Committee in December to discuss the feedback received from the three community forums and to develop a new survey that includes more detailed questions about the current proposal and the impacts it would have.

The current proposal would have pushed back Columbia’s start time to 8:15 a.m. and Goff Middle School’s start time to 8:45 a.m. The elementary schools would be moved to a 7:30 a.m. start time to ensure the district could maintain its efficient three-tier bus system.

Many questions and concerns regarding the proposal were expressed at the three community forums through discussion groups and Q&A sessions, and 179 comment cards were submitted by audience members, according to the district.

“We want to get this right,” said Superintendent Jeff Simons. “To do that, our committee needs to discuss all of the feedback we have received before any next steps are taken. I thank everyone for sharing their views with us because any actions we take have to include the input of the community.”