ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earth Day is celebrated each year on April 22. The day was first celebrated in 1970 as a way to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

There are several Earth Day celebrations and cleanup events being held around the Capital Region on Saturday, April 22. Here’s where you can find one near you.

Albany

The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District is hosting two Earth Day neighborhood cleanups on Saturday, April 22. The first cleanup starts at the Olde English Downtown Dog Park at 119 North Pearl Street from 10 a.m. to noon. The next cleanup starts at the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region at 135 South Pearl Street from noon to 2 p.m.

Rakes, shovels, gloves, and leaf and garbage bags will be provided. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided by Coulson’s News & Deli. You can register for the event on the Eventbrite website.

Troy

Troy is hosting its 2023 Earth Day Cleanup Program. Different projects are being held on different days throughout the city. You can look at projects and register to volunteer on the Troy website.

Cohoes

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Cohoes on April from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be picking up trash and other debris along the towpath of the Erie Canal, in Power Canal Park, and along Devlin Street to Craner Park. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Watervliet

The City of Watervliet is holding “Keep V’liet Neat Day” on April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Those interested can bring a rake and working gloves and meet at the Dome. Cleanup locations include Canal Park, 7th Street Park, Red’s Field, Dome Alley and along 2nd Avenue, 15th Street Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Senior Center bushes and beds, I-787 fence line, Brotherhood Park and Hudson Shores Park. Lunch will be provided.

Waterford

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Waterford on April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be cleaning the old Champlain Canal Lock 4 next to the Waterford Historical Museum and Cultural Center. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Halfmoon

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Halfmoon on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers can participate by picking up litter, trash, and other debris throughout Crescent Park. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Clifton Park

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Clifton Park on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be a roadside cleanup along Riverview Road from Van Vranken Road west to Ferry Drive. Volunteers can meet at the main entrance to the Vischer Ferry Preserve. Safety vests, surgical gloves, and trash bags will be provided. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Niskayuna

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Niskayuna on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will clean up the picnic area, parking lot, and sections of the bike path at Lions Park. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Schenectady

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Schenectady on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will clean up debris in Riverside Park along the Mohawk River in the Stockade District. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Scotia

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Scotia on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will clean up the river bank behind Jumpin’ Jacks. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Rotterdam

Parks & Trails New York is hosting two Canal Clean Sweep events in Rotterdam on April 22. The first event is from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will start at Rice Road in Rotterdam and walk east toward SUNY Schenectady, picking up litter along the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail.

The second event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kiwanis Boat Launch on Route 5S. Volunteers will be raking and picking up garbage at the boat launch and bike path. You can register to volunteer for both events on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Fort Hunter

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event to clean up along the Eagle Trail at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site. Good footwear, gloves, and proper clothing recommended. If you have clippers, manual trimmers, hand saws, rakes, etc., you should bring them as well. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

South Glens Falls

The Moreau Community Center is hosting an Earth Day Clean-Up on April 22 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Staff, volunteers, and community members will beautify the Moreau Community Center, as well as walk the Village of South Glens Falls picking up trash. To volunteer, you can contact Cheryl Lawyer at (518)792-6007 x16 or cheryl@moreaucommunitycenter.org.

Glens Falls

Sustainable PR is holding its third-annual Earth Day Celebration on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls’ City Park. The day will include interactive sustainability-related activities, speakers, an electronics recycling drop-off, and table displays, electric vehicle displays, and an Earth Day themed raffle.

Hudson Falls

Parks & Trails New York is hosting two Canal Clean Sweep events in Hudson Falls on April 22. The first is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to clean the 5 Combines Canal Trail. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

The second event is from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to clean up along the historic Glens Falls Feeder Canal and Towpath Trail. Volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves and a rake and should meet up at Murray Park at 273 Main Street behind Jack & Jill Ice Cream. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Fort Ann

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Fort Ann on April 22 starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers can pick up trash in Fort Ann Canal Park and the entrance of the Champlain Canalway Trail heading north on Clay Hill Road. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Gloversville

The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth and Gloversville Downtown Development Specialist Office will be hosting a clean-up team for Earth Day on April 22 starting at 10 a.m. Volunteers can meet in front of the office at 34 West Fulton Street in Gloversville and will clean from Fulton Street down to Cayadutta Street to Main Street, as well as part of the Rail Trail near the Fulton County Regional SPCA. You can sign up on the Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful website.