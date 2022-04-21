ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The day was first celebrated in 1970 as a way to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

There are several events being held in the Capital Region to help clean up the environment in celebration of Earth Day.

Albany

The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District is hosting two Earth Day neighborhood cleanups on Saturday, April 23. The first cleanup starts at the Olde English Downtown Dog Park at 119 North Pearl Street from 10 a.m. to noon. The next cleanup starts at the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region at 135 South Pearl Street from noon to 2 p.m.

Rakes, shovels, gloves, and leaf and garbage bags will be provided. You can register for the event on the Eventbrite website.

Colonie

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Colonie on April 22 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. The group will head northeast toward Cohoes, picking up trash and debris along the trail. The group will then turn around and clean up on the other side of the trail back to the meeting spot at the Colonie Park Trailhead.

You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Cohoes

Parks & Trails New York is hosting two Canal Clean Sweep events in Cohoes. The first cleanup is on April 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers can meet at the Alexander Street Trail Head. The event is hosted by C.T. Male Associates.

The second event will meet near the intersection of Vliet and Summit Streets on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will pick up trash and other debris along Devlin Street, the Canal Heritage Trail, Power Canal Park, and around Lock 15.

You can register to volunteer for both events on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Rexford

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Rexford on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be walking the footpath of the Vischer Ferry Nature & Historic Preserve and pick up litter along the way. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

South Glens Falls

The Moreau Community Center is hosting an Earth Day Clean-Up on April 23 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Staff, volunteers, and community members will beautify the Moreau Community Center, as well as walk the Village of South Glens Falls picking up trash. To register, you can contact Cheryl Lawyer at (518) 792-6007 x16

Schuylerville

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Schuylerville on April 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers can meet at the Hudson Crossing Park Pavilion to help clean up Hudson Crossing Park and Champlain Canal Lock 5. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Amsterdam

The City of Amsterdam is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can meet at Veterans Park. Volunteers can pick up gloves and garbage bags and enjoy free breakfast, lunch, and drinks.

Watervliet

Watervliet is hosting a citywide cleanup on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will help clean up locations around the city. The city said most of the locations will be city parks and teams will clean up, rake, and spread mulch around the playgrounds in a few areas. Teams will meet at the Watervliet Recreational Facility at 1300 2nd Avenue.

Niskayuna

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Niskayuna on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will clean up the picnic area, parking lot, and sections of the bike path at Lock 7 Park of the Erie Canal. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Troy

Troy is hosting its 2022 Earth Day Cleanup Program. Different projects are being held on different days throughout the city. You can look at projects and register to volunteer on the Troy website.

Scotia

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Scotia on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will clean up the river bank behind Jumpin Jacks. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Clifton Park

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Clifton Park on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The event will be a roadside cleanup along Riverview Road from Van Vranken Road west to Ferry Drive. Shenendehowa Rotary will provide safety vests, pickup sticks, and rubber gloves.

Volunteers can meet at the intersection of Van Vranken Road and Riverview Road. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Halfmoon

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Halfmoon on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers can participate by picking up litter, trash, and other debris throughout Crescent Park. Volunteers can meet us at the bottom of Terminal Road to get gloves and trash bags.

You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Schenectady

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Schenectady on April 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers will clean up debris in Riverside Park along the Mohawk River in the Stockade District. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Rotterdam

Parks & Trails New York is hosting two Canal Clean Sweep events in Rotterdam on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will start at Rice Road in Rotterdam and walk east toward SUNY Schenectady, picking up litter along the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail.

The second event is at the Kiwanis Boat Launch on Route 5S. Volunteers will be raking and picking up garbage at the boat launch and bike path. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Saratoga Springs

An Earth Day Clean-Up event will be held at Saratoga Spa State Park on April 22 at 10:30 a.m. Volunteers can meet at the Lincoln Bathhouse and will then head out to help clean up the park. Gloves and bags will be provided. No registration is needed.

Glens Falls

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Glens Falls on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers can gather litter, clip brush, and rake leaves along the Glens Falls Feeder Canal and Towpath Trail. Volunteers can meet at Murray Park.

You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Hudson Falls

Parks & Trails New York is hosting a Canal Clean Sweep event in Hudson Falls on April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon to clean the 5 Combines Canal Trail. You can register to volunteer on the Parks & Trails New York website.

Waterford

Parks & Trails New York is hosting two Canal Clean Sweep events in Waterford. the first event focuses on removing debris from the Old Champlain Canal and Lock 4. The event is on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can meet at the Waterford Historical Museum and Cultural Center at 2 Museum Lane.

The second event meets at Lock 6 Park on April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. You can register to volunteer for both events on the Parks & Trails New York website.