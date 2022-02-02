Earnings of Airbnb hosts in Albany grew significantly over 3 years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Airbnb has released data showing the total amount of money hosts in Albany made between 2019 and 2021. Over the course of three years, host earnings increased 121%.

The total host income in Albany between January and September 2019 was $1,743,162. For that same time range in 2021, it was $3,847,011. That’s over a $2 million increase.

“Of the many things we’ve learned during the pandemic, it’s to never underestimate the economic power of tourism. Our incredible hosts in New York have brought guests into their homes and earned supplemental income that supports not just their families, but also stimulates their towns’ economies,” said Kelly Fay, Public Policy Manager at Airbnb.

In New York, Airbnb hosts have earned $5.4 billion since 2010. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, new hosts with only one listing statewide earned $49 million.

“We are proud to provide a platform for people to make additional income as well as explore New York’s towns, both big and small. This large growth in total host earnings demonstrates folks’ desire to get away to different destinations across the state, following a long period of staying in place,” said Fay.