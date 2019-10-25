Early voting to begin in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time ever, New Yorkers now have the option to head to the polls early to cast their vote ahead of the November elections.

Polls open Saturday morning.

Both the democratic and republican commissioners for Rensselaer County Board of Elections say while there’s no way of knowing what type of turnout they’ll see over the next nine days, their staff has been training for quite some time to make sure it goes off without a glitch.

“I’m excited for the way that the process is moving forward into the 20th century,” said Democratic Commissioner for the Rensselaer County Board of Elections Ed McDonough.

Not only are New Yorkers now able to vote early for the first time ever, but the state is also doing away with paper poll books. You’ll now sign in on an electronic poll pad.

“That poll pad will then talk to a ballot-on-demand printer. It will print up a ballot that coincides with the area and district you live in,” said Republican Commissioner for the Rensselaer County Board of Elections Jason Schofield.

Democratic commissioner for the Albany County Board of Elections Matt Clyne said this mechanism is in place to ensure that no one is signing in and voting more than once.

“Remember, if you vote early, that’s it. You’ve voted,” he said. “It’s just the same as voting on election day.”

Early voters have from Saturday, October 26 until Sunday, November 3. Per state law, on Monday, October 4, the Boards of Elections will have a day to regroup, and then general election falls on Tuesday, November 5.

In Rensselaer County, early voters can go to either Brunswick or Schodack Town Hall.

That’s generally the case across the Capital Region with the exception of Albany County. There, you must make sure that you’re going to the location that you’ve been assigned to.

The county has six regional sites. Two are in Colonie alone because of its size.

If you’re an Albany County voter and you’re still not sure where to go to cast your ballot, you can always just go to the Albany County Board of Elections facility.