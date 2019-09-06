Early voting causing concern in rural counties

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early voting across New York State continues to be a sticking point for people living in rural communities.

Lawmakers in Troy are pushing Rensselaer County to open an early voting location. They argue the current locations are too far away for people with a vehicle.

Now, officials in Herkimer and Otsego Counties are facing the same problem. Some people would be forced to travel 65 miles to case their ballot early.

County officials also said they don’t have enough registered voters, or the means, to bring a second early polling location.

County election boards will also need to use electronic poll books to ensure if someone votes early, they won’t be able to come back on November 5 and case their vote again.