ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dutch Apple II crashed into the U.S.S. Slater Tuesday afternoon.

Passengers stayed light-hearted while they waited for a tug boat to get them free.

The Dutch Apple has since docked. The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning an investigation into the incident.

The CEO of the Port of Albany says mechanical failure and winds are believed to have caused the crash.

The tour boat was carrying a senior group of 50 from Warwick, N.Y. at the time of the crash.