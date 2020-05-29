During pandemic, some struggle to pay rent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Debbie Pusatere is the president of the New York Capital Region Apartment Association and rents out properties as well. She says she understands that the minimal amount of money some of her renters do have, is primarily going towards feeding their families.

“I have a lot of low to middle income tenants and it’s really, really rough,” explained Pusatere. “A lot of them have been laid off. They are really trying hard to give me what they can, some of them haven’t even gotten a stimulus check yet. Some of them haven’t even gotten an unemployment check yet.”

To help those who are struggling to pay rent , Assemblymember Pat Fahy is advocating for the Emergency Rent Relief Act of 2020 to be passed.

“This is not a hand out, this is making up the difference in hardship cases where somebody has lost their job due to COVID-19 and now struggling to pay the rent because the unemployment isn’t covering enough. The monies by the way, would go to the landlord,” explained Assmembymember Pat Fahy.



She says if passed, $100 million dollars would be made available to help up to 50,000 households in New York State that make $60,000 or less. It would be used to help with payments due between April 1st and July 31st.



“I do think that this will help in some of the most difficult cases. But make no mistake we need more federal stimulus dollars,” said Fahy. “We are $13 billion dollars short this year in the New York State Budget and in my years here, we have never seen anything like this.”



Todd Drake also is a property owner and stated, “I speak for myself and any other property owner, we are trying to run a business, it’s our families income.we are doing our best and we have all the bills to pay too, so all we ask is that people be upfront and work something out. “

