ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ locations across the Capital Region raised a total of $18,126 for Special Olympics New York. The money was raised during its annual Go for the Gold initiative, which was held at more than a dozen locations on August 19.

During the event, Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches were joined by local law enforcement to collect donations at the participating Dunkin’ restaurants. The money will help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions. Dunkin’ also gave guests a coupon for a free donut as a thank you for donating.

“Dunkin’ is very grateful for the generosity our guests have shown this year for Special Olympics New York,” said Dunkin’ Franchisee Kevin Wright. “This money will support a program that touches the lives of so many in our local communities. We’re incredibly proud of our Capital Region athletes and we thank our generous Dunkin’ guests for helping us keep them running.”

The event will support the organization’s efforts to provide sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. All contributions from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Capital Region families.

“We could not be more pleased and grateful to Dunkin’, our partners in law enforcement and all of the customers who supported the 2022 Go for the Gold campaign,” said Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “Their dedication to our Special Olympics athletes and the message of inclusion will have a lasting impact.”