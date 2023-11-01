ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Dunkin’ is celebrating the grand reopening of its restaurant at 1425 Washington Ave with free giveaways, merchandise, and a limited number of $20 gift cards. The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to noon and includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next-generation store initiative and are excited to unveil this innovative new restaurant just across from the University at Albany’s main campus,” said Dunkin’ franchisee Howard Novick. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep the university community running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

The newly remodeled Dunkin’ features a modern design and increased energy efficiency. Innovative technology includes a tap system that will serve eight consistently cold beverages and top-quality espresso machines.