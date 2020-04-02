Dunkin’ foundation awards $85K in grants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ is stepping up to help Upstate New York respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has awarded $85,000 in grants. The money will help fund health and hunger relief organizations across Upstate New York.
The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will get $20,000 so they can hire more staff to meet the needs of more than 1,000 charities in 23 counties.
