Dunkin’ foundation awards $85K in grants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ is stepping up to help Upstate New York respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has awarded $85,000 in grants. The money will help fund health and hunger relief organizations across Upstate New York.

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will get $20,000 so they can hire more staff to meet the needs of more than 1,000 charities in 23 counties.

