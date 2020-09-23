Dunkin’ donates $30K to Albany Med children’s hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ announced a donation of about $30,000 to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital, which is part of Albany Medical Center. The funds were raised as a result of annual Iced Coffee Day.

“Dunkin’ is thrilled to continue to support this organization, which is so vital to the community,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “I would like to thank all of our guests who joined us on Iced Coffee Day to help raise these important funds.”

On Iced Coffee Day, August 26, Dunkin’ restaurants donated $1 for every cup of frosty caffeine they sold.

Also on Wednesday, but across the border with Massachusetts in Pittsfield, Dunkin’ donated $3,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts as part of the same initiative.

Dunkin’ held a special check presentation at a local store on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Along with Stensland, also present at the ceremony was Dr. Barbara Ostrov, Chief of Service at the children’s hospital. “Our team of medical specialists depends on the generosity of community partners so they can continue delivering the highest quality care to the children of our region,” she said. “We thank Dunkin’ for its years of dedicated support to our patients and their families.”

Since 2012, Dunkin’ says their Iced Coffee Day has generated over $275,000 for the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital, a 125-bed facility devoted exclusively to the medical needs of infants, children, and adolescents.

On the upcoming National Dunkin’ Day, September 29, Capital Region locations will offer free medium hot or iced coffees with any purchase.

LATEST STORIES