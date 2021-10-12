Dunkin’ donates $25k to kick off annual Toys for Tots program

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ Tuesday kicked off the 2021 Capital Region Toys for Tots program with a $25,000 donation from its local and regional franchisees. The company has been donating to the program for the past 13 years totaling $375,000.

This year’s campaign will take place at around 400 locations across the Capital Region including more than 100 local and regional Dunkin’ restaurants where guests can drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys.

“Dunkin’ is honored to once again support the efforts of the Marines, who are the driving force behind the Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign. We are thrilled to partner with these dedicated heroes to spearhead our annual Dunkin’ holiday toy collection drive which allows us to support the many children in our communities,” said Capital Region Dunkin’ franchisee Natasha Teixeira. “Bringing joy to children is a goal Dunkin’ strives to accomplish throughout the year and especially during the holidays. We encourage all of our guests in the Capital Region to come donate a new, unwrapped toy in the collection boxes at their neighborhood Dunkin’ restaurants this holiday season.”

Capital Region Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve will reportedly work with 200 community agencies across the state to serve more than 200,000 children this holiday season.

“The coronavirus pandemic continues to put tremendous financial strain on families heading into the holidays and thanks to Dunkin’ and our many community partners we will continue to accomplish our mission of supporting children across New York this holiday season,” said Marine Gunnery Sgt. (Ret.) Albert Roman, local coordinator of the Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign. “The pandemic has impacted our daily lives, but as last year showed, these challenging circumstances won’t prevent the Capital Region from supporting its neighbors in need. We thank our longtime partner Dunkin’ for their continued support, vision and dedication to bringing toys to thousands of children each holiday season.”

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo will reportedly host the eighth annual Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department Convoy for Tots on Sunday, November 7 to benefit Capital Region Toys for Tots.

Capital Region Toys for Tots serves 14 counties across upstate New York, including:

Albany

Broome

Clinton

Essex

Fulton

Franklin

Hamilton

Montgomery

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Washington

Warren.

The holiday campaign operates annually from October 1 through December 23.