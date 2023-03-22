ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on Wednesday, Dunkin’ will be debuting its first-ever breakfast tacos. The tacos will come with scrambled eggs, melted sharp cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drizzle of tangy lime crema. The tacos can be ordered with or without crumbled bacon toppings as well.

Dunkin’ says the tacos are designed to be eaten on the go and are debuting just in time for spring.

“Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day – not just for breakfast,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s Chief Marketing Officer. “These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we’ve launched at Dunkin’. We’re thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they’re looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack.”