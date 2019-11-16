Dump truck crashes into Jeep, tips over spilling rocks on roadway

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dump truck overturned on State Rout 66 after colliding with a Jeep that had pulled out in front of it causing the truck to tip over.

Columbia County Sheriff’s say 19-year-old Alexandria Bray of Hudson was stopped on Gahbauer Road at the Route 66 intersection when she pulled out in front of a dump truck that was traveling north on Route 66.

Police say the driver of the dump truck, 67-year-old William Boyle of Chatham hit Bray’s Jeep which caused the truck to roll over on its side spilling a load of stone in the road.

Police say both drivers were evaluated by medical personnel on scene and declined to go to the hospital. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash caused State Route 66 to be closed from the intersection of State Route 9H to Bender Boulevard for about an hour and a half.

Police say the accident is still under investigation at this time.