LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Black Friday is coming along with its madness. Stores are gearing up for the competitive event and others are ready to keep the shoppers shopping.

Duck Donuts, a local donut store that originated in Duck, North Carolina, is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all coffee, espresso, and frozen coffee drinks. Guests can order in the shop or online using the code FRIDAY22 at checkout. The first 200 guests to visit their local Duck Donut shop on Black Friday will get catering coupons for an upcoming gathering. The coupon includes an offer for $5 off an order of three dozen donuts and $10 off an order of five dozen donuts, valid through the end of the year.

NY Locations

Garden City Park

Hauppauge

579 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

Mamaroneck

Selden

White Plains

Duck Donuts is also announcing their limited-time Holiday Assortment available November 25 through January 1. Green mint icing and holiday sprinkles can pair nicely with the Mint OREO milkshake or Mint Chocolate Donut Sundae. A bit of holiday spirit can also be added to coffee with limited-time peppermint mocha or a peppermint hot chocolate.