Dryer fire under investigation at Schodack truck stop

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews are investigating a fire that broke out early Friday morning at the Pilot Travel Center on route 9 in the town of Schodack.

According to Chief Tom Davis with South Schodack Fire district, the fire started in a dryer around 1 a.m. He tells News 10 the fire was contained to the washer and dryer room in which the fire started, but heavy smoke quickly filled the entire truck stop.

The fire was knocked down around 2 a.m. and investigators cleared the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.