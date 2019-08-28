Drugs, stun gun seized in Troy raid

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Troy took several ounces of fentanyl off the streets after raiding a home on Third Avenue.

Rodney Gelzer and Charlene Hackett are accused of having more than six ounces of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl, and an illegal stun gun.

They have been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second, Third and Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

Police said they also recovered more than $8,000 in cash.