Drugs found packed inside canned corn at correctional facility

COMSTOCK , N.Y. (NEWS10) — A corrections officer at a local prison said she found drugs packed inside canned food that was meant for an inmate being housed at the maximum security facility.

The discovery prompted the labor union representing corrections officers to call for immediate change.

The officer said she was processing packaged mail at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Washington County when she noticed two cans of Del Monte corn that had been tampered with.

She said she found synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, and fentanyl stuffed inside the cans. That officer had to be treated at Glens Falls Hospital for exposure to the fentanyl.

John Roberts, the Northern Regional Vice President for New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, said the following on Tuesday: