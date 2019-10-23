Prescription Drug Take-Back Day locations

(NEWS10) – Saturday, October 26 is National Drug Take-Back day and several local police departments are taking part. The DEA will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and over the counter medications for destruction from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This service is free and anonymous and there will be no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Many Americans are not aware that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are increasing at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away – both potential safety and health hazards.

Here are the locations where you can drop off your prescription drugs:

Albany County:

Albany College of Pharmacy Car Port (Drive-up/Drop off)

106 New Scotland Avenue, Albany

Albany Police Department South Station

126 Arch Street, Albany

CVS Pharmacy

885 Central Avenue, Albany

Elm Avenue Park, Front Parking Lot

249 Elm Avenue, Bethlehem

Colonie Police Department, Court Room #1

312 Wolf Road, Colonie

Watervliet Police Department

2 15th Street, Watervliet

New York State Police Troop G Headquarters

760 Troy-Schenectady Road, Latham

Guilderland Public Library, Auxilary Parking Lot

2228 Western Avenue, Guilderland

Albany County Sheriff Patrol Station

58 Verda Avenue, Voorheesville

RCS Community Library

95 Main Street, Ravena

Coeymans Police Department

18 Russell Avenue, Ravena

Saratoga County:

Saratoga Springs Police, Behind City Hall

474 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Hospital, Myrtle Street Parking Lot

211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs

Wilton Town Hall

22 Traver Road, Ganesvoort

CVS Pharmacy

12 S. Central Avenue, Mechanicville

New York State Police Troop G Clifton Park Barracks

5 Municipal Plaza, Clifton Park

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Emergency Squad

15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park

Corinth Fire Department

16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth

Moreau Emergency Squad

1583 Route 9, Fort Edward

Rensselaer County:

Troy Police Department

55 State Street, Troy

North Greenbush Police Department

133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy

West Sand Lake Fire Department

3697 NY-43, West Sand Lake

North End Fire Station

2 St Francis Place, Rensselaer

East Greenbush Police Department

225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

Schodack Police Department

1797 Columbia Turnpike, Castleton-On-Hudson

Schenectady County:

Scotia Police Department

4 North Ten Broeck Street, Scotia

Glenville Police Department

18 Glenridge Rd, Schenectady

Schenectady Police Department

531 Liberty St, Schenectady

Rotterdam Police Department

101 Princetown Road, Rotterdam

Niskayuna Town Hall

1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna

Schenectady County Sheriff’s Substation

130 Princetown Plaza, Schenectady

Greene County:

CVS Pharmacy

7600 NY-32, Cairo

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

80 Bridge St, Catskill

Windham Pharmacy

61 NY-296, Windham

Coxsackie Police Department

119 Mansion St, Coxsackie

Columbia County:

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

85 Industrial Tract, Hudson

Hudson Police Department

701a Union St, Hudson

Columbia County Sheriff’s Department Hillsdale Substation

2684 NY-23, Hillsdale

Montgomery County:

Amsterdam Police Department

1 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam

Kinney’s Drugs

12 Park Pl, St Johnsville

Warren County:

Warren County Sheriff’s Office

1400 U.S. 9, Lake George

Washington County:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

399 Broadway, Hudson Falls

Bennington County:

Bennington Police Department

118 South St, Bennington, VT

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

100 Hospital Dr, Bennington, VT

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd, Shaftsbury, VT

Manchester Police Department

Manchester Public Safety Facility, 6041 Main St, Manchester Center, VT

Winhall Police Department

113 VT-30, Winhall, VT

Berkshire County:

Pittsfield Police Department

39 Allen St, Pittsfield, MA