Prescription Drug Take-Back Day locations

(NEWS10) – Saturday, October 26 is National Drug Take-Back day and several local police departments are taking part. The DEA will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and over the counter medications for destruction from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This service is free and anonymous and there will be no questions asked.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Many Americans are not aware that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are increasing at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away – both potential safety and health hazards.
Here are the locations where you can drop off your prescription drugs:
Albany County:
Albany College of Pharmacy Car Port (Drive-up/Drop off)
106 New Scotland Avenue, Albany
Albany Police Department South Station
126 Arch Street, Albany
CVS Pharmacy
885 Central Avenue, Albany
Elm Avenue Park, Front Parking Lot
249 Elm Avenue, Bethlehem
Colonie Police Department, Court Room #1
312 Wolf Road, Colonie
Watervliet Police Department
2 15th Street, Watervliet
New York State Police Troop G Headquarters
760 Troy-Schenectady Road, Latham
Guilderland Public Library, Auxilary Parking Lot
2228 Western Avenue, Guilderland
Albany County Sheriff Patrol Station
58 Verda Avenue, Voorheesville
RCS Community Library
95 Main Street, Ravena
Coeymans Police Department
18 Russell Avenue, Ravena
Saratoga County:
Saratoga Springs Police, Behind City Hall
474 Broadway, Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Hospital, Myrtle Street Parking Lot
211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs
Wilton Town Hall
22 Traver Road, Ganesvoort
CVS Pharmacy
12 S. Central Avenue, Mechanicville
New York State Police Troop G Clifton Park Barracks
5 Municipal Plaza, Clifton Park
Clifton Park-Halfmoon Emergency Squad
15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park
Corinth Fire Department
16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth
Moreau Emergency Squad
1583 Route 9, Fort Edward
Rensselaer County:
Troy Police Department
55 State Street, Troy
North Greenbush Police Department
133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy
West Sand Lake Fire Department
3697 NY-43, West Sand Lake
North End Fire Station
2 St Francis Place, Rensselaer
East Greenbush Police Department
225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
Schodack Police Department
1797 Columbia Turnpike, Castleton-On-Hudson
Schenectady County:
Scotia Police Department
4 North Ten Broeck Street, Scotia
Glenville Police Department
18 Glenridge Rd, Schenectady
Schenectady Police Department
531 Liberty St, Schenectady
Rotterdam Police Department
101 Princetown Road, Rotterdam
Niskayuna Town Hall
1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna
Schenectady County Sheriff’s Substation
130 Princetown Plaza, Schenectady
Greene County:
CVS Pharmacy
7600 NY-32, Cairo
Greene County Sheriff’s Office
80 Bridge St, Catskill
Windham Pharmacy
61 NY-296, Windham
Coxsackie Police Department
119 Mansion St, Coxsackie
Columbia County:
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Tract, Hudson
Hudson Police Department
701a Union St, Hudson
Columbia County Sheriff’s Department Hillsdale Substation
2684 NY-23, Hillsdale
Montgomery County:
Amsterdam Police Department
1 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam
Kinney’s Drugs
12 Park Pl, St Johnsville
Warren County:
Warren County Sheriff’s Office
1400 U.S. 9, Lake George
Washington County:
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
399 Broadway, Hudson Falls
Bennington County:
Bennington Police Department
118 South St, Bennington, VT
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
100 Hospital Dr, Bennington, VT
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd, Shaftsbury, VT
Manchester Police Department
Manchester Public Safety Facility, 6041 Main St, Manchester Center, VT
Winhall Police Department
113 VT-30, Winhall, VT
Berkshire County:
Pittsfield Police Department
39 Allen St, Pittsfield, MA