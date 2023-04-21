Everyone who drops off paint on April 23 will receive a $5 coupon at the Honest Weight Food Co-op.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you looking for a place to drop off unwanted paint that might be taking up space in your storage areas? Bring them to the Honest Weight Food Co-op at 100 Watervliet Avenue on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and be rid of them for free!

Paint must be in original, non-leaking, labeled containers. Accepted paints and products include oil-based, acrylic, latex, stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes. Paints and products not accepted are spray paints, paint thinners, solvents, cleaning agents, adhesives, roof patches, and drywall mud.

One-gallon, five gallons, and sample sizes are accepted and individuals can bring unlimited amounts. Everyone who drops off paint will also receive a $5 coupon at the co-op. Signup is not required but encouraged.