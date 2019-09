ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As schools around the Capital Region return this week, drivers are reminded it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus.

As it stands, motorists can be fined up to $400 for passing a stopped school bus that has its flashers on. According to New York State, that happens more than 50,000 times a day.

In addition, driver’s can also be fined for violating the state’s new Stop Arm Camera law.