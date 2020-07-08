Driver wounded in officer-involved shooting in Rutland

A handgun sits in the holster that belongs to a law enforcement officer. (Alex Wong / Getty)

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Wednesday in Rutland.

Police say that at about 12:15 a.m., members of the Rutland City Police Department were investigating narcotics in a vehicle on Terrill Street with two men inside. Police have not released their names.

Police fired upon the vehicle during the interaction and a subject was wounded, but the number of officers and circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.

The shooting launched a roughly half-mile chase south on Main Street until the men crashed into a tree near the Jackson Avenue intersection.

Police say the driver underwent surgery for gunshot wounds at Rutland Regional Medical Center and is recovering in intensive care.

The passenger was hurt in the crash and was treated at both Rutland Regional and the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Protocol dictates that state police investigate officer-involved shootings. Conclusions from the completed investigation will go to both state and county Attorney General’s Offices for independent reviews into the use of force.

If you or someone you know has any relevant information, photos, or videos about the shooting or what led to it, contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101.

