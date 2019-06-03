Driver ticketed in crash that killed a local marine

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s only the first week in June and there have already been multiple fatal motorcycle crashes across the Capital Region.

NEWS10 ABC is learning more about the victim in Friday’s crash in Amsterdam.

Police said around 6:30 p.m., Dylan Eder, 28, of Glenville was driving his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on Rt. 5S when a 2014 Subaru, driven by an 83-year-old Amsterdam resident, was traveling eastbound on Rt. 5S and turned left onto Rt. 30 in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he later died. The operator of the Subaru was treated at the scene and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam for evaluation.

The driver of the car was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way while making a left turn. Neither speed nor alcohol were deemed to be factors.

Dylan’s fiancee, Jenelle Rodgers, told NEWS10 he fought like hell Friday night. She works at Albany Med where he was treated. She said she watched as doctors did everything they could to keep Dylan alive. Now, she’s determined to do the same for his memory. She describes Dylan as unapologetically authentic with a kind soul and an infectious smile.

He was a 2008 graduate of Bethlehem High School where he played football and lacrosse. He then served in the United States Marine Corps for about six years as a Corporal and a platoon leader. Dylan’s father said his son was enamored by all things military ever since he was a little boy.

His family also said he was a talented craftsman, welder and an avid diver. In fact, Dylan proposed to Jenelle under water in Honduras in February. The two shared an inseparable bond, a birthday of June 22, and what would have been their first business venture: a smoked and slow cooked food truck incorporating their last name, “Meat Eders”.

They had planned to tie the knot in just a few months on August 10.

In addition to the love of his life, Dylan leaves behind his mother, father, brother and two beloved dogs, who miss him terribly.

The family is grateful for Bob Bickmeyer and his wife, Marie, for staying by Dylan’s side that night, holding his hand and talking to him until paramedics arrived.

