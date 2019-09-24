Driver in fatal Rensselaerville crash pleads guilty

RENSSLEARVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Middleburgh woman accused of driving drunk and killing her friend in a crash pleaded guilty Monday and faces up to nine years in prison.

Blood tests revealed Harley Kelly, 19, had a blood alcohol content of .16 percent. She also had cannabis in her system.

She pleaded guilty to one count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and one count of Driving While Intoxicated. She also admitted to drinking at a party prior to driving.

Around 2:40 a.m. on June 9, officials said Kelly drove through a stop sign in the town of Rensselaerville. The vehicle became airborne before crashing into a pile of boulders in the intersection of Route 10 and Pond Hill Road.

Her passenger, 19-year-old Emily Fydenkevez, of Middleburgh, was killed.

Kelly is scheduled for sentencing at Albany County Court on November 20.