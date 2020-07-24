Driver in fatal 2012 Northway crash denied parole again

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man convicted of a drunk driving crash that killed two local high school students was denied parole again.

Dennis Drue was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison for the 2012 crash that killed Deanna Rivers and Chris Stewart, both students at Shenendehowa High School.

Two other teenagers were seriously injured in the crash.

Deanna’s father, Brian Rivers, told NEWS10 ABC:

“We put our heart and soul into this fight as did the 518 community. We thank the community for supporting us and our family. You do the crime, you do the time, and justice has prevailed.”

A memorial for the two teens is on the side of the Northway near the crash site.

Deanna’s father said a Good Samaritan recently got help from the Department of Transportation to clean it up and thanked them for keeping the memory of Deanna and Chris alive.

