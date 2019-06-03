Driver identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Troy Schenectady Road

by: Jamie DeLine

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fatal motorcycle crash happened on Troy Schenectady Road near the intersection of Sylvan Avenue Sunday night.

Police identified the driver as 33-year-old Jacob Adams, of Troy, as the victim in the crash.

The crash took place near Andy Vosburg Auto Repair.

Police say witnesses told officers that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact police at (518)-782-2620.

