Driver airlifted after Thruway crash between tractor-trailer and Tesla Roadster

ROTTERDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were hospitalized early Monday morning after a crash between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla Roadster on I-90.

New York State Police say a tractor trailer was driving eastbound on I-90 in the Town of Rotterdam when it ran into the back of a Testa Roadster which had been stopped the should and “abruptly” pulled back out into the road.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tesla was flown to Albany Med with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.