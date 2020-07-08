Drive-in summer concert series launching at Jericho Drive-In Wednesday

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors and Oldies 98.3 are teaming up with the Jericho Drive-In for a summer concert series pairing classic hits and musical acts with classic movies. The five-concert series kicks off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. with the Oldies Show and “American Graffiti.”

The series presents oldies, Motown, classic rock, and even Disney music over five consecutive Wednesdays. A similarly themed classic film that is shown after the live music, except next Wednesday, when “Dark Side of the Moon” plays alongside the 1939 classic, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Admission is $25 per person, or $100 per vehicle. Tickets are available online, via phone, or in person at the drive-in on the night of the show. All guests must follow Jericho’s coronavirus safety guidelines.

Check out the slate of music and movies in the Concert Cinema Drive-In Series:

The Oldies Show and “American Graffiti”

8 p.m. on July 8

Albany-based the Oldies Show will play hits from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, set against George Lucas’s 1973 coming-of-age comedy with Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, and Cindy Williams.

Into the Floyd and “The Wizard of Oz”

9 p.m. on July 15

The premiere East Coast Pink Floyd tribute band performs “The Dark Side of the Moon” as the soundtrack to “The Wizard of Oz.”

The Little Mermen and “Beauty and the Beast”

7:30 p.m. on July 22

The New York City-based Disney cover band plays tunes from “The Jungle Book,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” and more, followed by 2017’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast.”

Tusk and “Almost Famous”

8 p.m. on July 29

The ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute band precedes the 2000 dramedy “Almost Famous”—from writer/director Cameron Crowe—about a teen covering rock music for Rolling Stone in the ’70s.

Reflections and “Lady Sing the Blues”

8 p.m. on August 5

The 1972 film “Lady Sings the Blues”—about legendary Jazz singer Billie Holiday—precedes a tribute ensemble uniting an all-star group of singers from top Capital Region bands to honor the golden age of Motown, Staxx Records, Chess Records, and Philadelphia International soul music.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES