Drinking Water Quality meeting discusses timeline to enact new standards

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Drinking Water Quality Council held a meeting to discuss emerging contaminates in drinking water, which has impacted the Capital Region.

While many people want action right away, water suppliers said they need more time.

In July, New York State adopted new standards for drinking water that lowers the contaminate levels for PFOA and PFOS. Water suppliers will need to implement treatment systems, but they said it could take years.

“There is a limited number of treatment systems, and there are a lot of water suppliers who have a need,” Long Island Water Conference Chairman Ty Fuller said. “So we need to have time to assign these systems to get pilot testing.”

He said the state needs to approve the systems because it’s a new technique.

“We want to make sure that the public understands that we take pride in what we do. We want to make sure the technology that we are working on, which is new, will work as advertised. We are still learning a lot, but we need to to evaluate all the options.”

Because of this, an exact timeline has yet to be established as to when the new standards will be enacted.

“We want to move this forward as quickly as possible, but we to make sure we do everything the right way,” NYS DOH Commissioner Howard Zucker said.

The state health department says it is continuing to review public comments.

“We are working with the communities and all of the suppliers. It’s an ongoing dialogue between not only the Department of Health, but also with the Council and the recommendations to see how we can take this to the next steps.”

Those next steps are currently unclear.