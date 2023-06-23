ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drag Queen Story Hours aren’t new to the Capital Region. But as libraries around the area are announcing their first-ever Drag Story Hours, they are often met with backlash.

In Lake Luzerne, the Drag Queen Story Hour at Rockwell Falls Public Library originally scheduled for April 15 was canceled after backlash from the community. At a public library meeting a few days before the event was supposed to go on, residents voiced their concerns about having a drag performer read to children.

Drag Story Hours consist of a Drag Queen reading children’s stories and singing songs with the kids in attendance. Some involve arts and crafts. The programs take place in schools, libraries, and other community spaces around the United States.

The Bethlehem Public Library is scheduled to hold its first Drag Story Hour on July 13 at 11 a.m. with local drag performer Noelle Diamond. The program is part of the library’s summer reading program “All Together Now.”

Library Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick said he’s heard from many people both against and in support of the program. It’s his recommendation that the Bethlehem Public Library continues to hold the Drag Story Hour.

“I think a lot of people conflate some sort of sexual component to this like they’re taking their child to a drag show,” said Kirkpatrick. “This is a story time where we have a performer who is dressed in drag who’s performing the story time.”

The library has a process for residents to file a complaint if they are against a book, display, or program. First, they file a complaint with Kirkpatrick and he’ll respond. If they don’t like his response, they can file a complaint with the trustees.

The Board of Trustees has its next meeting on July 10 where members of the public may show up to voice their opinions about the event, said Kirkpatrick. If the board chooses to take an action about the story hour, it would be at this meeting.

The Bethlehem Democrat Party is in support of the event, saying they’ve been overwhelmed by the community support for the library and Drag Story Hour event. “We knew that Bethlehem was a welcoming, inclusive, and fun-loving town, but the outpouring of excitement and encouragement for this upcoming program has really proven that fact,” said the party in a Facebook post.

However, the Bethlehem Republican Committee is opposed to the event. In an official statement on the committee’s Facebook page, they wrote, “The Bethlehem Republican Committee does not support drag shows or story times with young children in our public institutions. It’s predatory, an abuse of public trust, and a gross error in judgment.”

“It’s a way to promote diversity and acceptance for diversity of the folks that are in our community,” said Kirkpatrick. “Programs like this have become increasingly popular and there’s been a growing interest in our community.”

The Albany Public Library has been holding Drag Story Hour events since 2018. The Library”s Executive Director has addressed some community concerns over these programs in the past, but a formal complaint has never been filed and one of these events has never been canceled due to backlash.

In the past, the library’s Drag Story Hours have been successful with 20 to 30 children attending to sometimes upwards of 100. The library said these programs have had overwhelmingly positive feedback.

“Drag queen story hour can also be life-changing and life-saving for LGBTQ+ youth, kids with LGBTQ+ parents or family members, and anyone who feels different because of their identity or interests or who may not otherwise see themselves reflected in the broader culture,” said the Albany Public Library.

Anyone can submit a Material Reconsideration Request Form for review by the Executive Director and the Board of Trustees for material or programs offered by the library. The Albany Public Library’s next Drag Queen Story Hour is scheduled for August 15 at the Washington Avenue Branch.

Located in Ulster County, the Woodstock Public Library District recently held a Drag Story Time and Sparkle Party on June 17. A complaint was filed about the event with the Board of Trustees, who reviewed it and made a decision in its June 12 meeting.

“This complaint is based on assumptions of what the program will be and cites unverified Internet sources to make its argument that such programming might be detrimental,” said the trustees. “In reviewing the plans for the program presented by our library staff and sample audiovisual materials submitted by the performers, it is the opinion of this committee that the Drag Story Hour program will promote inclusiveness and self-acceptance in a joyful, celebratory setting that is welcoming to all.”

The Drag Story Time event went on as planned that Saturday. You can view the full complaint and trustees’ response on the Woodstock Public Library District website.

The New York State Museum is also hosting a Kids Cabaret and Story Hour on June 24 featuring drag performers Carmie Hope and Frieda Munchon. The event, organized by the Pride Center of the Capital Region for Pride Month, includes children’s stories, sing-a-longs, games, and prizes.

John MacDonald, whose drag name is Noelle Diamond, is the performer scheduled for Bethlehem Public Library’s Drag Story Hour, as well as the Albany Public Library’s August event. Diamond has been doing drag story hours around the Capital Region since 2018, including at the Chatham Synagogue and next weekend at the Kinderhook Memorial Library.

“There are a lot of misconceptions that a Drag Story Hour will consist of adult content, but this is not true,” said Diamond. “It’s literally just a drag queen reading children’s stories and singing children’s songs. It’s tailor-made for a child audience.”

Diamond said she has had parents approach her after these events to tell her why they brought their child. Many times, it’s because they’re being bullied for something they like to wear or do and these events help them see that they are not alone.

“These Drag Story Hours are important for children to see representation of different forms of gender expression that they don’t often see elsewhere,” said Diamond. “These events are for the boys who like to wear nail polish, the girls who don’t like bows or dresses, and any child who likes to color outside of the ‘gender-norm’ lines.”