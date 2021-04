TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci will be participating in the graduation ceremony at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute this year.

Dr. Fauci won’t be on stage, but he will livestream a virtual address to the graduating class. He is one of four people being given honorary degrees this spring.

The other three are Ash Carter, John Anderson and Sir Paul Nurse.