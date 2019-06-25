Dozens miss out on ‘Hamilton’ tickets at Proctors due to online purchasing glitch

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10) Around 1,000 people lined up early Monday morning to purchase tickets to ‘Hamilton’ at Proctors in August.

The Broadway hit is coming to Schenectady for less than two weeks, and tickets for the shows went on sale at 10 Monday morning.

More than 20,000 tickets were sold to the shows, according to Proctors CEO Philip Morris.

Many however had issues purchasing tickets online. Dozens posted to social media telling stories of how they waited in an online queue, and when their turn came, received an error message. Once the page refreshed, many said they were kicked to the back of the line, which was close to 10,000 people.

Proctors addressed the problem on Facebook and apologized for the issues.

We understand patrons are having problems buying tickets online. We have turned off the queue and patrons are now able… Posted by Proctors on Monday, June 24, 2019

Morris says they used a third party company for online sales, but are working on an in-house ticket purchasing program.

Additional tickets were made available for purchase at the box office after the glitches occurred.

Proctors will be raffling off 40 tickets per show for $10 each, and say more information will be available as the show dates approach.