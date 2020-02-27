Dozens flood Albany zoning board meeting to protest closing Delaware Grocery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A packed crowd expressed their outrage at an Albany zoning board meeting Wednesday night, all protesting the city’s complaint aiming to close down a West Hill neighborhood convenience store.

Members of the police and planning departments and Councilman Jahmel Robinson presented their case to the Board of Zoning and Appeals — calling the Delaware Grocery on Judson Street a magnet for crime and citing code violations on the building.

“These people showed me the bullet holes in their house after a shooting had occurred. Near the store I heard the pleas of a senior who is handicapped and who wants me to stop by frequently to check on them because the place where they live is in the sight line of the store,” Councilman Robinson said while addressing the board.

“I asked what I can do to make you feel safe. The answer is not more police, the answer is not more lights, the answer is not better sidewalks, the answer is not more economic investment, the answer is not better programs for our kids, the answer is not gun safety, although all those things matter. The answer is close that store,” he went on to say.

“They make it seem like this location is the worst location in Albany, that’s what they make it look like. We get hurt, we’ve already been hurt,” says Faisal Nagi, the store owner’s nephew.

Police say they’ve been called to 537 incidents on Judson Street near Delaware Grocery, 67 times for incidents inside the store, and to 18 shooting incidents, with 10 hurt and three killed, nearby in three years. The store’s owners fired back they can’t control what happens outside in the neighborhood and where they could, they made some of those 911 calls.

“We can’t do much about it, we do what we have to do, try to tell them not to hang out, not to loiter. They listen, they do okay. They do not, we call, and that’s what they did today, using it against us,” Nagi says.

Latifah Love, who’s brother Kenneth Love died in a shooting near the grocery, says she was angry hearing police connecting her brother’s murder to Delaware Grocery.

“I was very upset with that, because they know that that’s not true. That’s not true. It has nothing to do with the store, it’s about some people in the community you know are bad and some people aren’t,” Latifah explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“You close the store down, the same thing that go on in this neighborhood around the store, what do you think they’re going to do? They’re going to go to a store that’s open. Really, you’re only hurting the people around here,” says West Hill neighbor Barry Battle.

The Albany City Planning and Development Department also evaluated four other local businesses when assessing potential nuisance properties. Two of the locations cleared were the R&J Grocery and Deli and the Deli Queen Grocery, both on Clinton Avenue and both also owned by the Nagi family.

“All of them are controlled by under the same family and no issues, nothing. No problems, nothing. Only this particular location, because like we said, other problems for other communities. It’s something you can’t control. It has nothing to do with us,” says Faisal Nagi.

The Albany City Planning and Development Department also pointed out Delaware Grocery’s code violations such as visibility through the windows to the street outside. Albany ordinances require clear windows that allow clear line of sight to the register, shelves that do not block windows, and minimal signage.

“They were probably cited in certain cases or given some time to fix some of the things. My look at the store just a few weeks ago, they still have not complied,” says Planning and Development Commissioner Chris Spencer.

The zoning board requested more information from both sides until they’re ready to vote. The Delaware Grocery nuisance complaint will be heard again on March 11. Spencer adds the board has several options when deciding what to do about the store.

“The board has some discretion here, they don’t necessarily have to close the score down. Within the code, they are allowed to look at the operations of the store, look at some of what the negative impacts that are happening around the store are, and make a decision to ask that some of those activities be curbed,” he says.