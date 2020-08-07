Dozens attend vigil for Schenectady shooting victim

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Schenectady gathered on Thursday to keep his memory alive while police continue to search for his killer.

Dozens of people attended the vigil.

Roscoe Foster was shot and killed in January 2019. Family and friends have established a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga