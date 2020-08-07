Dozens attend vigil for Schenectady shooting victim

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Schenectady gathered on Thursday to keep his memory alive while police continue to search for his killer.

Dozens of people attended the vigil.

Roscoe Foster was shot and killed in January 2019. Family and friends have established a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death.

