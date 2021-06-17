Downtown Pittsfield having art shows all of July

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (NEWS10) – On July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., First Fridays Artswalk will have their first Artswalk of 2021 in downtown Pittsfield. First Fridays Artswalk will be having indoor and outdoor shows for the entire month of July, and new to this year, you can download the PocketSights app to follow a virtual walking tour on your phone.

Some of the art shows will be, I Am a Part of Art, The Grass Is Always Greener, Obsessions, and HAPPY.

Everyone can view all the shows and locations on the First Fridays Artswalk website.