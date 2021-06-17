Downtown Pittsfield having art shows all of July

Local
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (NEWS10) – On July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., First Fridays Artswalk will have their first Artswalk of 2021 in downtown Pittsfield. First Fridays Artswalk will be having indoor and outdoor shows for the entire month of July, and new to this year, you can download the PocketSights app to follow a virtual walking tour on your phone. 

Some of the art shows will be, I Am a Part of Art, The Grass Is Always Greener, Obsessions, and HAPPY.

Everyone can view all the shows and locations on the First Fridays Artswalk website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire