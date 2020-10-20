New co-working space in downtown Albany offers childcare and more

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s time to say goodbye to that old desk at home and hello to a brand new renovated work space at the Broadway Portal. This is a place for co-working, desk space, child tutoring and event space in glorious downtown Albany directly across from SUNY Plaza.

“Parents just need a place where they can go and just knock out a few hours of work. They want to know that their children are in a safe space,” said Heather Midgley.

The Broadway Portal was designed with mamas in mind. Members can engage in deep work and networking, while children participate in a variety of child programming options. Yoga and events are also offered. Desks are spaced more than 6 feet apart and each contains an outlet with WIFI provided.

During the pandemic many parents have been faced with the challenges of working from home while having their students home virtually learning. Owner Julie Brayton says this is the perfect sanctuary for you and your kids.

Brayton says the concept is similar to a learning pod where exposure to others is limited, and contact tracing can be done quickly and easily.

Some of their COVID-19 precautions include:

UV air filtration systems on each floor

Use of a professional cleaning service and hospital grade cleaners

Shoe free child care space

Sanitation stations throughout the building

Daily health and temperature checks for all co-workers, children, and staff

Constant monitoring of our policies, procedures and offerings to best protect our Broadway Portal community

The Broadway Portal is a four story building. It has a floor for virtual learning, one for childcare and the other two are for parents to get some work done.

Brayton says as a mom, previous daycare owner, and teacher, she knows what it feels like to be juggling everything.

“I needed a space that was sort of a one stop shop for yoga, wellness, child care, and child classes to get real work done. This community has lifted me up,” said she.

They offer two different levels of workspaces for parents. If you need a couple of hours, the first floor is for you. For parents that need a more quieter area, the second floor is for you.

“If you need to telework, have meetings, or need some privacy, you should reserve the second floor. You can also reserve a larger desk that’s really yours,” said Brayton.

The Broadway Portal offers support and tutoring for virtual learners, STEM classes, and in person child care classes. Teacher Heather Midgley left the traditional classroom to be able to give a helping hand to those who need it most.

“I love being able to work with kids, thats what I do. I am happy to be able to help my fellow teachers, and my fellow parents. I just feels like its a win, win for everyone. It makes my heart happy,” said she.

The Broadway Portal is opening their doors on Thursday October 22 and they will kick off in person preschool classes on Friday October 23.

They offer a variety of memberships on their website.

