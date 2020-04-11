Downstate COVID-19 patients transported by air to Capital Region hospitals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Health care professionals are working on the ground and in the air to save lives amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Life Net NY is a medevac transporting people in hospitals at capacity in New York City to medical centers in the Capital Region.

“It’s amazing to me walking into the ER and knowing how overwhelmed they are and [to get] the response of ‘thank you,'” said Flight Paramedic Jennifer Noce.

Noce said there’s a brother and sisterhood amongst medical professionals no matter if they’re on the ground or in the air.

“They don’t know who you are. They just know that you’re there to help. And them walking away, you know, bringing in the next patient, they’re like, ‘Love you, be safe,'” Noce said.

Aidan O’Connor has worked in the field for 15 years. He said they’re transporting at least 50 patients testing positive for coronavirus out of New York City.

“I was absolutely awestruck at what the health care system and public safety system, our flight crews, are doing on a daily basis,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said Life Net NY is keeping an eye on the next potential surge in cases and how they can help.

“No matter where you are in the state, northeast or event the country we have been able to access critical care to the patients side and help with surge capacity,” O’Connor said.

