ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is set to close sections of I-90 and I-787 for up to 15 minutes overnight to replace overhead signs. The replacements start on August 16 and run through mid-September.

The stoppages will be between midnight and 5 a.m. along I-90 between Exit B1 in Rensselaer County and Exit 1 in Albany County. The stoppages will also be along I-787 between McCarty Avenue and Exit 2 in Albany County.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Drivers are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

