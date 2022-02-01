DOT: Watch for alternating lanes on Sitterly Road bridge

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists to watch for traffic to be reduced to alternating lanes on Sitterly Road over the Northway in Clifton Park for utility work. This work is part of the project to replace the bridge after it was struck by a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift on April 14, 2021.

The utility work is scheduled to take place February 2 through February 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on February 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The work is weather permitting. 

Preliminary survey work, tree cutting and utility relocations will take place this winter into early spring, said DOT. Motorists should watch for occasional periods of alternating lanes of travel on the bridge as the work continues. 

Motorists should watch for and obey the directions of flaggers and plan their travels accordingly. DOT reminds motorists to move over a lane if safely possible and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

