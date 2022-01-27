DOT: Flashing beacon signs installed on Glenridge Road

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Capital Region NYSDOT, flashing beacon signs have been installed on Glenridge Road to help prevent crashes with the bridge. The signs were installed on Thursday, January 27, a week after the bridge was hit again.

The bridge on Glenridge Road has always been a problem with trucks, as it has been hit multiple times in the past couple of years.

Now the Capital Region NYSDOT has installed flashing beacon signs on Glenridge Road to help truck drivers who need to drive under the bridge.

Here are all of the stories NEWS10 has on trucks crashing into the Glenridge Road bridge: