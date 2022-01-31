DOT completes $15M bridge project along I-90 in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has completed its $15.3 million project to improve bridges along I-90 in Albany. The project refurbished two bridges on I-90 over Fuller Road and Erie Boulevard.

“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making critically needed investments in our infrastructure that will keep our communities strong and our economy growing well into the next century,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “The work on these two bridges on Interstate 90 will help ensure that as the Capital Region continues to grow, people and goods will move safely and efficiently along one of the most heavily traveled highways in the Capital Region.”

The project added new driving surfaces and made other structural improvements to the bridges over Fuller Road and Erie Boulevard, extending the service life of each by approximately 50 years, according to the DOT. These improvements will ease travel and enhance safety on those stretches of road.

The superstructure of the I-90 bridge over Fuller Road was replaced and a new pre-cast deck and beam components were installed. The DOT added a new riding surface and replaced joints and bearings on the I-90 bridge over Erie Boulevard near the interchange with I-787.

I-90 connects to downtown Albany via Interstate 787 and provides access to the Northway and the New York State Thruway. Much of the bridge work was performed during weekends, nights and off-peak travel times.