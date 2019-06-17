Don’t miss 2019’s showstopping ‘Strawberry Moon’

MARAZION, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: A full moon rises behind St Michael’s Mount in Marazion near Penzance on June 28, 2018 in Cornwall, England. Tonight’s strawberry moon, a name given to the full moon in June by Native Americans because it coincides with strawberry picking season, comes as parts of the UK continue to experience […]

(CNN/NEWS10) — Keep your eyes on the sky Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Strawberry moon should be on full display, with a special bonus appearance by the planet Jupiter!

In North America, June’s full moon is called the Strawberry moon because it signaled to some Native American tribes the time of year when wild strawberry harvesting could begin, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

While the name itself doesn’t have anything to do with the full moon’s color, this month’s full moon may be among the most colorful of the year, taking a low, shallow path across the sky.

While the Strawberry moon is the star of the show, you won’t want to miss the night’s special guest… Jupiter! The planet made its closest approach to the Earth in 2019 on June 10, but will still be prominently visible in the night sky Monday night, floating just above the moon. Grab a pair of binoculars and check it out!