‘Don’t abandon us now’: Proctors Theater CEO talks navigating pandemic without shows

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The house lights are down, seats are still empty, and management at Proctors Theater in Schenectady is still trying to weather the COVID-19 storm without much to go on.

“I say to my friends, someday I’ll need therapy for it, but now is not the time. There’s still a ship to steer,” says CEO Phillip Morris.

Proctors hosted more than 3,000 shows, concerts, and events in 2019. That would usually mean around $30 million in revenue, but now the venue would be lucky to see $2 million, according to Morris.

“That’s all gone now. A facility like this, it’s not just a people generator, it’s an imagine generator and that’s all gone too,” he says sadly.

He says even without shows, there’s still a lot to do besides leaving the ghost light on to appease spirits in the historic 1920s theater.

“We have maybe 150 toilets in the whole property, and we try to flush them once a week,” he laughs. “I mean it’s humorous. You’re walking around, you turn on all the sinks, you flush all the toilets, you turn off all the sinks, and then you wait and you don’t leave the room until all the toilets have stopped running. But I mean that’s part of the protocol and we do it every day.”

All in all, between water, lighting, insurance, and maintenance expenses it still costs around $350,000 a month just to keep Proctors alive. Morris says it already broke his heart to let go around 140 people this year, on top of hundreds of stage hands and performers out of work.

“Oh my god it was awful! It was gruesome! One hundred and forty people who loved this place and worked here for, in some cases 35 years,” Morris recounts to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He says they haven’t gotten any guidance from New York State so it’s hard to predict when shows will start again. The hope is at least by September next year, and plans do include pandemic protocols.

“Well it’s not easy, because you’ve got to go six feet front and back as well as six feet sideways, so what we did was we mapped out twos, threes, and fours, and then you have to skip the row before and after each set. So really, you’d only be able to fit one pod of people in each available row,” Morris explains.

He says that would cut Proctors capacity from 2640 down to just 375. It’s not ideal and it might not cover costs.

“At that point, it may make more sense to remain closed. There’s not a lot you can do in here with 375 people, but that will all depend on how things go,” he goes on to say.

In the meantime, Morris says the non profit has opened the space for blood drives, clothing giveaways, and even student music practice to keep the community involved in this beloved building.

“Six days a week, the Empire State Youth Orchestra comes here and rehearses safely 10 feet apart from one another in all of the rooms. It’s goofy, do you know, 70 kids take up the whole building. But it’s a way to successfully use the building and we don’t make any money from that,” he says.

“We are now working with the Schenectady school system to be a center for tutoring. We could probably handle 60 kids safely distanced, and we have the Wi-Fi bandwidth. So why shouldn’t we do that? I mean we’re here,” Morris says.

He hasn’t lost hope that love will carry Proctors through to putting the house lights up again.

“Live performance is not going away. The form is not going to disappear, so it’s just living out the worst times until we can return safely. We just ask people to be patient and continue to support us,” he says.

Proctors, The Palace Theater in Albany, The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, and other Capital Region venues joined Senator Chuck Schumer for a “Save Our Stages” event in early September. Schumer pushed for a $10 billion small business relief package supporting venues to be added to the latest coronavirus relief bill. Morris begs legislators to come together to keep music, theater, and the arts alive.

“Don’t abandon us now,” he says simply. “Remember that we’re still here, we’re still struggling.”

