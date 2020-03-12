Donations being collected for deployed troops

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three county clerks in the Capital Region are leading the push for donations for U.S. troops ahead of Yellow Ribbon Day.

Saratoga, Albany and Rensselaer Counties are partnering with Blue Star Mothers of America to support our military members who are serving overseas. The donations will be shipped to deployed troops who call the Capital Region home.

There will be several drop-off locations throughout the three counties.

“We are hoping from the Yellow Ribbon Day on April 9 that we can maybe get enough donation stuff to pack 400 boxes to send over to our more than 2,000 locally deployed troops in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Blue Star Mothers of America NY-2 Pres. Donna Bickery Abare said.

They want snacks, packages, soup cups and beef jerky as well as personal care items like bug repellent wipes, toothbrushes, and small containers of body wash.

Donations will be accepted at each county clerk’s office. Money can also be donated.

