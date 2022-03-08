TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Russian invasion in Ukraine is continuing to displace hundreds of thousands of its citizens. More than 2 million people have fled the country since the fighting broke out nearly two weeks ago, and experts predict more than 4 million will flee the country in the coming weeks.

Many refugees are in need of assistance. Volunteers at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy are helping. On Tuesday, they loaded a truck of donated items that will head to Ukraine and other countries taking in refugees.

Church leaders said they are blessed to see the outpouring of local support. Volunteers included Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and members of the police department.