ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse is accepting showbox gifts at locations nationwide. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 14 through 21.
In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. The project partners with local churches across the world to collect and distribute the shoeboxes for children.
Anyone can gift a shoebox filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Participants can find the nearest drop off location and more details on the Samaritans Purse on their website. Drop off locations in the capital region are listed below,
- Community Life Church, Catskill
- Rock Solid Church, Hudson
- Stamford Baptist Church, Stamford
- Gospel Community Church, Coxsackie
- Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Kinderhook
- Grace Church Congregational, Pittsfield
- Middleburgh Reformed Church, Middleburgh
- Immanuel Church, Hudson
- King’s Chapel, Glenmont
- City Harvest Family Church, Albany
- Pineview Community Church, Albany
- Grace Fellowship-Latham, Watervliet
- Open Arms Church, Schenectady
- Faith Baptist Church, Rexford
- Grace Fellowship Halfmoon, Halfmoon
- Hoosic Valley Community Church, Schaghticoke
- Missionary Alliance Church, Bennington
- Grace Fellowship Saratoga, Saratoga Springs
- Barkersville Christian Church, Middle Grove
- Calvary Assembly of God, Glens Falls
The Operation Christmas Child page can show participants how to pack a shoebox and suggestions for what should go in it. For many children this may be their first gift ever.