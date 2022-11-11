ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse is accepting showbox gifts at locations nationwide. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 14 through 21.

In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. The project partners with local churches across the world to collect and distribute the shoeboxes for children.

Anyone can gift a shoebox filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Participants can find the nearest drop off location and more details on the Samaritans Purse on their website. Drop off locations in the capital region are listed below,

Community Life Church, Catskill

Rock Solid Church, Hudson

Stamford Baptist Church, Stamford

Gospel Community Church, Coxsackie

Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Kinderhook

Grace Church Congregational, Pittsfield

Middleburgh Reformed Church, Middleburgh

Immanuel Church, Hudson

King’s Chapel, Glenmont

City Harvest Family Church, Albany

Pineview Community Church, Albany

Grace Fellowship-Latham, Watervliet

Open Arms Church, Schenectady

Faith Baptist Church, Rexford

Grace Fellowship Halfmoon, Halfmoon

Hoosic Valley Community Church, Schaghticoke

Missionary Alliance Church, Bennington

Grace Fellowship Saratoga, Saratoga Springs

Barkersville Christian Church, Middle Grove

Calvary Assembly of God, Glens Falls

The Operation Christmas Child page can show participants how to pack a shoebox and suggestions for what should go in it. For many children this may be their first gift ever.