ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Domino’s franchisees are hosting a hiring event to fill over 80 open positions at locations around the Capital Region. The hiring event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. both virtually and in-person.

“We are excited to offer so many fun and flexible work opportunities to individuals across the Greater Albany area,” said Ed DuPont, the vice president of operations for a local Domino’s franchisee in the area. “Whether you’re looking for a part-time job with flexible hours or a development opportunity, Domino’s is the place to be, and we look forward to welcoming several new faces to our store teams.”

Open positions can be found here. On-site interviews will be held at the following locations:

1592 State Street, Schenectady, NY, 12304

1441 Broadway, Schenectady, NY, 12306

449 N. Greenbush Road, Rensselaer, NY, 12144

222 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054

198 Hoosick St., Troy, NY, 12180

86 Washington St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866-4116

1533 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12205

789 New Loudon Road, Latham, NY, 12110

1683 Route Nine, Halfmoon, NY, 12065

267 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208

Open positions include general managers, assistant managers, shift managers, and delivery drivers. Virtual interviews are unavailable for the branches on Route Nine in Halfmoon and New Scotland Ave in Albany.