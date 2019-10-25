Domestic Partnership measure passes committee in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A measure that would allow unmarried couples to file for a domestic partnership has made it through the finance committee in Troy.

A domestic partnership grants certain rights that married couples have such as financial support for one another.

Other cities in the state allow these arrangements, but for now, it’s not something people in Troy are able to take part in.

The measure still needs to be referred to committee in October and will ultimately be voted on at the council’s November 7 regular meeting.