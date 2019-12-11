DOJ: Former engineer stole trade secrets from GE

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former engineer at General Electric in Schenectady is facing consequences for conspiring to steal trade secrets.

The Department of Justice said Jean Patrice Delia, of Montreal, faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing trade secrets from the Capital Region institution.

He admitted to working with his business partner, Miguel Sernas, under a separate business name to use “the stolen trade secrets as well as stolen marketing data, pricing information, and other confidential GE documents, to compete against GE around the world.”

Sernas was sentenced to time served, and ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution.